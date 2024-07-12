Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 1,061,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alstom Trading Up 3.9 %

Alstom stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,297,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,642. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.0836 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

