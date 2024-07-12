American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Down 93.5% in June

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Unique Wealth LLC owned 3.94% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $51.17.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.