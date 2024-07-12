Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Up 0.2%

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $55.05. Approximately 5,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 19,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $176.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

