Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.44

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 52889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

