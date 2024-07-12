ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 810,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
Shares of ams-OSRAM stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.96.
About ams-OSRAM
