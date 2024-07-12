ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 810,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.