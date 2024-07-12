Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $61.13

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

