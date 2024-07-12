Analysts Set Expectations for enCore Energy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for enCore Energy in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

enCore Energy stock opened at C$6.04 on Wednesday. enCore Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$6.91.

