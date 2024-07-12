Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $126.34

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,744,590 shares of company stock valued at $446,110,085. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after buying an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,703,149,000 after buying an additional 1,523,718 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

