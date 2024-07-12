Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 12th (ABEO, ACLS, ADBE, AZN, BA, BBOX, BTBT, CABP, CTV, DPZ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 12th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They currently have a $635.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.21) price target on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $580.00 price target on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $11.75 target price on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,464 ($18.75) price target on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.25 price target on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $760.00 price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($44.83) price target on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $37.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on the stock.

