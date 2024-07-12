Analyzing Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 469.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $324.30 million 1.82 $27.98 million $0.54 24.78 Auburn National Bancorporation $31.39 million 2.06 $1.39 million $0.23 80.43

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Horizon Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.58%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 7.02% 8.71% 0.78% Auburn National Bancorporation 2.47% 1.13% 0.08%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, business, agricultural, and SBA loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic banking services; and safe deposit boxes. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

