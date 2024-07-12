Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Trading Up 12.7 %
APGOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 860,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
About Apollo Silver
