Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.92.

APTV stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

