Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,308,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 4,241,168 shares.The stock last traded at $13.04 and had previously closed at $15.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.