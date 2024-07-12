Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.15 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $64.15 million and $2.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

