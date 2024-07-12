Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $102.20

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.31), with a volume of 28546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.45).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.78. The firm has a market cap of £31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -506.65 and a beta of -0.21.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

