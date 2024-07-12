Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARLO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 451,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

