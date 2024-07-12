ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as 182.18 and last traded at 181.62. 4,284,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 13,026,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at 173.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 103.68.

ARM Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 139.91 and its 200 day moving average price is 117.53.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

