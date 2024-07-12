Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

