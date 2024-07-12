ASD Price Down 8.6% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $25.09 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.80 or 1.00043984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00070568 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03957928 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,397,755.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

