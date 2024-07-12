ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 226.0% in June

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,800 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the June 15th total of 708,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
Shares of ASICS stock remained flat at $15.74 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477. ASICS has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.
ASICS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.