ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 226.0% in June

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,800 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the June 15th total of 708,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.0 days.

Shares of ASICS stock remained flat at $15.74 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477. ASICS has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

