Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARGGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.