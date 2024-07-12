Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ARGGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.17.
