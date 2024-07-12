Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,430,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178,137 shares during the period. Day One Biopharmaceuticals makes up approximately 9.8% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $106,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,504.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,207,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 1,064,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.