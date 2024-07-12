Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,430,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178,137 shares during the period. Day One Biopharmaceuticals makes up approximately 9.8% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $106,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,504.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $1,252,511.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,504.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,207,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
DAWN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 1,064,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,323. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
