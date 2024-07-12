ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$45.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.81. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.2395626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.