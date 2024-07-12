AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

T stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

