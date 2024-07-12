Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 370.4% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Austal Stock Performance

Austal stock remained flat at $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

