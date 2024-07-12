Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.24

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 113576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $600.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

