AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $76,271.05 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $906.35 or 0.01581463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

