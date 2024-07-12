Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.44

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 132025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

