AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

