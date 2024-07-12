AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Price Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $81.20 on Friday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZZ. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

