AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.
NYSE AZZ opened at $81.20 on Friday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
