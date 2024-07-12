B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Up 47.2% in June

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.0 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

