Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in June

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 1,044,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

