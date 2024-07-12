Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 70.1% in June

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 1,044,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
Shares of BPCGF stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
