Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Patrick Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock worth $339,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank7

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.