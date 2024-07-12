Barclays Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,038.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,080.27 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $714.15 and a 1-year high of $1,091.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,010.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $962.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

