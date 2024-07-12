Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 98,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,188. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

