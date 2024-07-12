Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.77) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BCG
Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.
About Baltic Classifieds Group
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baltic Classifieds Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.