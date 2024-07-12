Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.77) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of BCG stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.44) on Monday. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.80 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.50 ($3.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5,370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

