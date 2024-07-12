Biechele Royce Advisors Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up approximately 4.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $280,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 26.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,904. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

