Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.35.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

