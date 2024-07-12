Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. 700,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,197,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

