BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCRX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray purchased 30,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %

BCRX opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.