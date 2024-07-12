BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. BioSyent has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $7.76.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

