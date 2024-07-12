Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00040095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00040314 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

