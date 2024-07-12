Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $97.30 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00010533 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $97.30 million and approximately $435,613.35 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,566.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00626371 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 5.98759919 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $409,826.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.