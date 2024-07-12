Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,499,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,551,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $511.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $516.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

