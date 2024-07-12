Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 102.1% in June

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BBSRF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

