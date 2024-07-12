Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Up 102.1% in June

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BBSRF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.
About Bluestone Resources
