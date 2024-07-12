Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 980 ($12.55) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 620 ($7.94) to GBX 710 ($9.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

LON:BOY traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 710 ($9.09). The stock had a trading volume of 201,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,690. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 545 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 774 ($9.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 722.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 669.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,577.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Ben Fidler sold 44,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.89), for a total transaction of £311,918.30 ($399,536.70). Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

