Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $180.47 and last traded at $181.23. 1,342,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,299,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

