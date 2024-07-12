Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 692,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,863,958 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

