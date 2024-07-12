Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Bread Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.