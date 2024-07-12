Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.76 and last traded at $65.80. 949,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,366,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

